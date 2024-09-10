575 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VUG opened at $360.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

