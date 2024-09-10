75,000 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. International Paper makes up approximately 1.0% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 1.0 %

IP stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $809,922. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.