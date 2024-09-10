AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.