Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 231,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 139,095 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.81.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

