Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,022. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

