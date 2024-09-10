Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 274,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 839,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. Analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,388,198 shares during the period. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,785,000 after acquiring an additional 902,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

