Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Laidlaw raised their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Up 4.3 %

Affimed stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.