Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 10,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

