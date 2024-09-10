Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 10,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00.
Agilysys Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
