Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.97. 612,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.70. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.51.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.818854 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

