Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,027,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

