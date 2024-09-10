Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.64. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.57.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,878. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.