Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.26% of Albertsons Companies worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

ACI stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

