Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 2.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $963,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

