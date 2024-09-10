Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$21.35.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

