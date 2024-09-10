Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 461,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,533,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 46.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 132,291 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

