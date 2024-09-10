Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

