Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altus Group Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE AIF opened at C$53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.32.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.68356 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

