American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXL. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE AXL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 465,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $7,024,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

