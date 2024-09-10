American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.