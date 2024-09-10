American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.44

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 61845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
