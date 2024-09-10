AMJ Financial Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

