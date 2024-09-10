AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $8.22 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,259. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $403.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.35.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

