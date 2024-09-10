AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 566 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $129.19. 451,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

