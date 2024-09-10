Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

