Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $27.86

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

