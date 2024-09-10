Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$229.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$229.67.

WN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

George Weston stock opened at C$221.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.38. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total transaction of C$591,000.03. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $136,049 and sold 16,454 shares valued at $3,598,502. Company insiders own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

