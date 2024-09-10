Analysts Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target at $42.70

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several research firms recently commented on CART. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CART opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,992,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,372,071.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,992,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,372,071.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,448. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 239.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $8,293,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $1,673,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

