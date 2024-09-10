Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $21.40

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

