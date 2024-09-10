Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $46.13

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Tapestry Stock Performance
TPR opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
