Analyzing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 11.82% 7.75% 4.78% United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.80% 9.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50 United Microelectronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $57.54, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 3.02 $1.02 billion $1.62 24.94 United Microelectronics $223.46 billion 0.09 $1.95 billion $0.70 12.04

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

