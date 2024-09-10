Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.