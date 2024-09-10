Andra AP fonden Buys 158,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.20% of Roku worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

ROKU stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $1,029,729. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

