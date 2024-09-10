Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 167,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.