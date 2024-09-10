Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andra AP fonden owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

