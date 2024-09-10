Andra AP fonden Has $26.65 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.22% of DaVita worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DaVita by 1,048.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 0.2 %

DVA stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $156.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.