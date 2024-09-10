Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

