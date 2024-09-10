Andra AP fonden Sells 12,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $471.11 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.85 and a one year high of $510.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.30 and a 200 day moving average of $449.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

