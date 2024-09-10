Andra AP fonden Sells 39,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 215.0% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

