ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $4,091,535. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

