Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

