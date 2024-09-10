Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $350.48 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $351.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

