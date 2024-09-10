Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $350.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.28. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $351.02.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

