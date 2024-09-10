AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 5,500 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,315,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $12,999,630.00.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.1 %

AppLovin stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 2,827,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,011. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 73.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 376,835 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AppLovin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.