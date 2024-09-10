AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 3,300 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

