AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

