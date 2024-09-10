Aragon (ANT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $252.25 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Aragon has a market cap of $252.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00010228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

