Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 26th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a payout ratio of 173.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.