Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Up 2.8%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 31,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 256,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.89 million and a PE ratio of 84.40.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
