Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Up 2.8%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 31,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 256,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Aris Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.89 million and a PE ratio of 84.40.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 435,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 414,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

