Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

