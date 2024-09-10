Ark Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ark has a market cap of $57.01 million and $9.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,354,744 coins and its circulating supply is 183,354,332 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

